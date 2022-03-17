Allu Arjun celebrates his team member Sarath Chandra Naidu's birthday

Riding high on the success of his blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', Allu Arjun recently celebrated one of his team member's birthday. Like last year, the superstar celebrated his team member Sarath Chandra Naidu's birthday this year too.

Allu Arjun, who is known for his down to earth nature and shares a great bond with his entourage, including make-up artist, stylist, etc, never misses out celebrating their special days. He is known to maintain good relations with every team member and ensures to keep them in high spirit.

Commenting on her experience of working with Allu Arjun on ‘Pushpa: The Rise, make-up and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh D’Souza had mentioned, “There aren’t enough words to describe his dedication towards his roles because he gives it all. My experience working with him has been fabulous. He is a full-on entertainer. He dives into his character fully, the moment he comes on screen you don’t feel like watching anything else. He can overpower the whole frame I feel. Plus his dedication towards his characters, his patience with makeup is very commendable. It makes the technician’s job very easy when you are in sync with the actor at a lot of levels”.

'Pushpa The Rise' has already broken severalbox office records by earning over Rs 100 crore (Hindi version) and has become one of the highest grossing movies of 2021. The blockbuster also bagged ‘Film Of The Year’ award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

'Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the box office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 02:24 PM IST