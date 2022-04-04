After 'Radhe Shyam', Pooja Hegde gears up to impress audience once again with 'Beast'

After leaving the audience spellbound with her performance as Prerana in 'Radhe Shyam', Pooja Hegde is all set to impress them once again in the upcoming action thriller 'Beast'.

Marking her return to Tamil cinema, the said film outlines the events that follow after a mall in Chennai has been hijacked. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film witnesses Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde as a pair.

Pooja's 'Arabic Kuthu' fever and the 'Jolly O Gymkhana' trend have already enthralled the netizens. What she brings with the Nelson-directorial in theatres remains to be seen.

Hegde's 'Beast' will grace the cinemas on April 13. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out more about Pooja's role in the film. So far, she has been tight-lipped about it and that has only piqued their curiosity all the more. The fans are expecting a power-packed performance and a sizeable dose of entertainment.

The pan-India star has kept the fans engaged with updates about the film. Not to mention, her glamorous avatar and killer dance moves in 'Arabic Kuthu' and 'Jolly O Gymkhana' have wowed the audience and it seems she is poised to pull viewers to the theatres.

Pooja will also be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, 'Acharya' with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:11 PM IST