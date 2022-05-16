Adivi Sesh celebrates 'Major' trailer with 10,000 college students in Hyderabad

Last week, the trailer for one of the most awaited films of the year 'Major' was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, amidst the presence of producer and superstar Mahesh Babu and actors Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and director Sashi Kiran Tikka amongst others.

Celebrating the love the trailer has received all over the world, Adivi Sesh, who plays the title role, spent time with VJIT students in Hyderabad. The roaring response of the crowd is a sure resonates the love the trailer has been receiving.

Riding high on emotions, the gripping trailer scales the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. His actions led to saving lives of more than 100 guests at the hotel.

The trailer has already crossed 35 million views across platforms and is becoming the first choice for people to see this film on June 3.

Celebrating the spirit of the modern national hero beyond the tragic death at the Mumbai attacks, the trailer offers a deeper insight into his relationships with family and most importantly the nation.

Earlier, the makers and cast engaged with media in Mumbai and Delhi for special previews of the trailer that received a roaring response adding to the curiosity for the film.

Depicting the dedication, courage, sacrifices love and spirit of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, 'Major' narrates the tale of our beloved hero.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma and will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on 3rd June, 2022.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:01 AM IST