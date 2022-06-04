Abhishek Bachchan presents 'Suzhal – The Vortex' at IIFA 2022

For the first time ever, a Tamil series took center stage at IIFA, as the cast of 'Suzhal - The Vortex' captured the attention of the audience in attendance through a riveting performance, that gave a glimpse into the mind-bending series.

Fueling the already piqued interest and excitement, Abhishek Bachchan presented the series to the audience at the IIFA Rocks night in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing the stage with the cast, creators of the series and Abhishek Bachchan were Gaurav Gandhi - Country Head, and Aparna Purohit - Head of India Originals, at Amazon Prime Video. Prodding them to lift the veil on the suspense that has enraptured not only the audience but him as well, Abhishek succeeded in getting the 'Suzhal' team to share a sneak peek of the upcoming investigative drama at IIFA.

'Suzhal - The Vortex' will stream on the platform from June 17.

The creative brainchild of 'Vikram Vedha' fame, maverick duo Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the investigative drama series stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban in pivotal roles.