21-year-old Bengali actress found dead in her rented apartment in Kolkata, suicide note recovered

Bengali actress and model Bidisha De Mazumdar was found dead at her apartment in Kolkata on Wednesday.

According to ANI, police investigation is underway.

Several media reports stated that the actress was found hanging in her flat in Kolkata. Reportedly, a probe has been initiated by the police in order to investigate if the incident was a murder or a suicide.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Bidisha was 21-year-old. She lived in a rented apartment in Nagerbazar area of Kolkata.

Reportedly, the door of her flat was locked from inside and the cops had to break the door.

May 26, 2022

Another report in India Today stated that police has also recovered a suicide note from Bidisha's flat. The deceased model had a boyfriend named Anubhab Bera. Her friends have reportedly claimed that she was in depression due her relationship with him.

Bidisha made her acting debut in Anirbed Chattopadhyay-directed short film titled 'Bhaar- The Clown' in 2021. Popular actor Debraj Mukherjee was seen in the lead role in the film.