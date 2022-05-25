1947 August 16: First look of Gautham Karthik's upcoming film out

Tamil actor Gautham Karthik is all set to collaborate with A.R. Murugadoss production house for the upcoming film '1947 August 16'.

The first poster of the film was released by the makers today.

In the poster, Gautham can be seen in an intense avatar against a burning background, and it promises an action and drama-packed film for the viewers to enjoy.

The film tells the story of a remote village where one brave man battles evil British forces during the cusp of Indian independence. Shot in the pristine and picturesque inner locales of Tamil Nadu, the project is on the heels of completion, currently in the post production stage.

Murugadoss said in a statement, "'1947 August 16' is an ambitious and honest story that I came across. It is a significant and heart touching piece of work that demanded to be told and heard. This will stay with you forever once you see it."

Presented by Purple Bull Entertainment, and produced by A.R. Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary, and co-produced by Aditya Joshi, '1947 August 16', has wrapped up its principal photography and is currently in post-production stage.