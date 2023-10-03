Yuva Sangharsh Yatra: Rohit Pawar To Undertake Foot March From Pune To Nagpur To Highlight Youth Issues

Rohit Pawar To Undertake Foot March From Pune To Nagpur To Highlight Youth Issues |

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar announced on Tuesday that he will embark on a "Yuva Sangharsh Yatra," a foot march from Pune to Nagpur, to shed light on the challenges faced by youth in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a press conference, Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency, revealed that the march is scheduled to commence on October 24. It will traverse through 13 districts, covering a distance of more than 800 km, ultimately concluding in Nagpur during the winter session.

"After witnessing several issues faced by youth in the country, be it related to contractual recruitment or various civil services exams, I became restless and sought the guidance of Pawar saheb (NCP chief Sharad Pawar). We have now decided to organise a 'Yuva Sangharsh Yatra' from Pune to Nagpur," he stated.

Despite the march being named "Yuva Sangharsh Yatra," the campaign will prominently feature party chief Sharad Pawar's photo. This choice is based on Sharad Pawar's remarkable efforts for the state at the age of 83, serving as an inspiration for young leaders within the party, Rohit Pawar explained.

During the yatra, demands will be raised for the state government to annul the government resolution (GR) pertaining to contractual recruitment in its departments, reimburse the ₹1,000 collected from aspirants during the recruitment of talathis (revenue officials), and rescind the GR related to the adoption of government schools, among other issues, he noted.

"We will engage in dialogues with the youth along the way, document their demands, and present them during the winter session of the state assembly in Nagpur," affirmed the NCP leader.

