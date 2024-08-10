 Youth in Karad Seriously Injured in Koyta Attack Over Alleged Affair; Police Launch Investigation
Youth in Karad Seriously Injured in Koyta Attack Over Alleged Affair; Police Launch Investigation

A case has been registered at the Karad city police station. The accused, identified as Saddam Hussain Sheikh, has seriously injured the victim, Ravi Hanmant Pujari.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Youth in Karad Seriously Injured in Koyta Attack Over Alleged Affair; Police Launch Investigation | Representative picture

Incidents of attacks with sharp weapons over minor disputes are occurring frequently in Karad city. In a recent incident, a youth was brutally attacked with a koyta (sickle) at Darveshi Galli, behind Urdu School in Shaniwar Peth, Karad city, around 8pm on Friday night. A case has been registered at the Karad city police station. The accused, identified as Saddam Hussain Sheikh, has seriously injured the victim, Ravi Hanmant Pujari. Ravi is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. The complaint was lodged by Sharda Hanmant Pujari, a resident of Shaniwar Peth, Darveshi Galli, Karad.

Saddam Sheikh suspected that Ravi Pujari, who lives in the same area, was involved in an affair with a young woman from the area. Acting on this suspicion, Saddam went to Ravi's house on Friday night and threatened him to step out. Once a short distance from Ravi’s house, Saddam attacked him with a koyta, inflicting serious injuries.

article-image

Alerted by the commotion, local residents rushed to the scene and quickly transported Ravi to the hospital. Based on Sharda Pujari's complaint, the Karad city police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

