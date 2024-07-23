YOJAK Seminar Empowers Students: Expert Urges Investment in Education for Future Success |

“Invest in yourself as much as possible to feel proud of your future,” advised Vivek Velankar, career counsellor, at a seminar organised by YOJAK. Held at GD Madgulkar Natyagruha, Akurdi, the event focused on opportunities in science and technology for students after 10th and 12th grades.

The seminar, attended by around 800 students and teachers from community learning centres across Pimpri Chinchwad and Khed Taluka, featured Ramesh Venugopalaswamy as the chief guest. YOJAK, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s CSR department, supports these centres serving students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Velankar emphasised the importance of education and continuous learning, particularly in science. He urged students to develop good habits and seek aptitude tests to guide their career choices. He highlighted careers in engineering, medicine, and scientific research as key paths for science students.

YOJAK founder Renu Inamdar noted the NGO's efforts over the past 15 years in enhancing education access for vulnerable populations. The STEM Lab initiative, aimed at fostering interest in science and technology, is a significant part of this effort.

The seminar concluded with a mentoring session led by Velankar. Smita Rokade compered the event, and Mugdha Deshpande gave the vote of thanks.