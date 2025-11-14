Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Sports Festival Concludes In Nashik |

Nashik: The Pune division clinched the overall championship of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Central Sports Festival – 2025. The two-day Central Sports Festival concluded with great enthusiasm on the grounds of K.T.H.M. College, Nashik.



A total of 405 student athletes from the university’s eight divisional centres—Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded—participated in the event. Exciting competitions were held in 18 different sports, including Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Basketball, Table Tennis, Chess, Athletics, and Badminton.



From these competitions, nearly 150 selected student players will represent Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University at the state-level inter-university sports festival Ashwamedh, to be held at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded from 04 to 08 December 2025.



Meanwhile, all selected players will undergo training under the guidance of top-level expert coaches at the university headquarters in Nashik.



At the valedictory ceremony, the chief guest was Dr Dhananjay Velukar, Director of the Nagpur Divisional Centre of the university and a former national-level athlete. The program was presided over by Dr Prakash Deshmukh, Director of the University’s Student Services Department.