Would respond positively, to turncoats: NCP leader

Pune: Maharashtra Finance minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday said his party would respond "positively" if some of those who rebelled against it during the October Assembly polls want to rejoin. “NCP would take a positive stand,” he said.

He it would be tough to take the state's economy past the $1 trillion mark in six to seven years, a goal previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis often spoke about at political rallies and investment seminars.

Patil said Maharashtra's economy was growing at 7% and to achieve the $1 trillion mark, it would have to accelerate at 15 per cent annually, which seems improbable.

On BJP leader Chandrakant Patil's reported remark the NCP should not get the Home portfolio or it would install CCTVs to keep a watch on Matoshree, the minister said it meant the previous government may have done something of this sort.