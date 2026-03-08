Workshop On Children’s Rights Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Children’s Rights (MSCPCR), Yashwantrao Chavan Vikas Prashasan Prabodhini (YASHADA) and UNICEF jointly organised a two-day workshop on children’s rights. The workshop was held at the Pratham Arora Centre for Education (PACE) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from March 5 to 7.

A total of 80 representatives from 50 gram panchayats across 20 districts in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik divisions participated in the workshop. Dr Ram Pole, Dr Devika Deshmukh, Vandana Jain and Dr Priya Nambiar guided the participants on the participation of children in the local planning process and discussed issues faced by them.

The sarpanches and officials were instructed to organise Bal Panchayats and Bal Meetings so that the voices of children can be included in the village decision-making process.

Adv Sanjay Sengar explained the child protection machinery and the role of local self-government institutions in strengthening it. He also shared experiences from Bal Sabha initiatives organised in Karnataka.

Under the initiative, a Child Rights Module will be implemented in selected districts through master trainers appointed by YASHADA.

Raj Wankhede, George Cristo, Satish Wankhede, Vaishnavi Iyer, Madhukar More, Suresh Bhise, Baban Bhavale and others contributed to the successful organisation of the workshop.