 With 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogans, Pune Sends Rakhis To Soldiers Stationed In Kashmir
The 'Rakshabandhan Bandhuta' initiative was officially launched by Assistant Police Inspector Shital Jadhav

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
With 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Slogans, Pune Sends Rakhis To Soldiers Stationed In Kashmir | Sourced

Under the 'Rakshabandhan Bandhuta' initiative, various Pune-based organisations, including Amhi Punekar, Care Takers Society, Camp Education Society, and Cyrus Poonawala Boys' and Girls' Schools, came together to send rakhis from Pune to soldiers stationed on the border in Kashmir.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures such as Camp Education Society Chairman Walchand Sancheti, Amhi Punekar President Hemant Jadhav, Assistant Police Inspector Shital Jadhav, Senior Sculptor Vivek Khatavkar, Suraj Pardeshi from Sri Pandurang Adarsh Seva Trust, Raja Chavan from Sakal Maratha Samaj, Sonia Ithape from the Archaeology Department, social workers Kishore Mehta and Dnyaneshwar Kamble, and Care Takers President Kumar Shinde.

Pune: PMC Approves ₹97 Crore For Shastrinagar Chowk Flyover, Grade Separator Project
The programme began with a warm welcome from National Cadet Corps (NCC) students, who played a band for the audience. The 'Rakshabandhan Bandhuta' initiative was officially launched by Assistant Police Inspector Shital Jadhav, along with Rajshree Kurhade and Chanda Jaiswal, who tied rakhis to soldiers of the Maratha Regiment. As part of this initiative, students crafted rakhis and greeting cards, which were then sent to soldiers at the border. The event featured guidance from individuals like Prashant Wagh, Lata Sudhakar Bhosale, Vice Principal of the Girls' School, and social worker Sapna Santosh Pardeshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Walchand Sancheti emphasised the importance of fostering a bond between students and soldiers. He encouraged schools to undertake such initiatives to boost the morale of soldiers at the border, stating that the 'Rakshabandhan Bandhuta' programme plays a key role in maintaining social commitment.

Pune: FTII Celebrates Independence Day With Tree Plantation Drive (PHOTOS)
The rakhis, sent to soldiers with slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' ringing in the air, are set to reach Jammu Base Camp, Udhampur, and Kupwara on Rakshabandhan, passing through Pune, Mumbai, Daman, Gandhinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Pathankot.

