Will PM Modi Inaugurate Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat Train On September 15? Here's All You Need To Know | ANI

Several local media reports on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat train on September 15. However, Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway (CR), confirmed to The Free Press Journal that there was no such plan. "As of now, there is no such plan," stated Nila.

Earlier this year, the Nagpur Division of CR proposed introducing sleeper Vande Bharat trains on the congested Nagpur-Pune route to handle the growing number of passengers.

Currently, Garib Rath, Ajni-Pune Super Fast Express and Nagpur-Pune Express are available on alternate days between the two cities on all weekdays. However, the waiting list remains perpetually long, causing inconvenience to travellers. Due to this, many people are forced to travel by private buses. However, the introduction of the Pune-Nagpur Vande Bharat will surely become a game-changer for passengers travelling between these two cities. It will be faster, more comfortable and will definitely attract more passengers.

"The Nagpur division's proposal is a step towards addressing the growing demand for efficient and comfortable travel options on this busy route. With the introduction of sleeper Vande Bharat trains, passengers can expect a significant improvement in their travel experiences. The faster and more comfortable journeys will not only save time but also provide a more pleasant and hassle-free travel experience," Aman Mittal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SrDCM), told TOI in July.

He added, "The introduction of sleeper Vande Bharat trains on the Nagpur-Pune route will not only benefit passengers but also showcase the Indian Railways' capabilities in designing and manufacturing world-class trains."