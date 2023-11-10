We are inhaling toxic air: Air Quality Concerns Soar As Pune Grapples With Garbage Burning Crisis |

As the number of garbage-burning incidents continues to rise, residents in the city are growing increasingly frustrated. They accuse the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of neglecting its responsibility to handle waste properly and enforce fines on violators. This surge in garbage burning incidents has led to a significant increase in air pollution, posing health risks to the local population.

In a concerning trend, the PMC's solid waste management department received reports of 170 instances of garbage burning in the month of October alone, with 27 fines issued in November to date. The PMC has activated squads in every civic ward to address this issue, but public sentiment suggests these efforts fall short of what is needed.

Residents have observed that garbage fires are more prevalent in open areas and near water bodies. Even in the early morning, they witness fumes emanating from these spaces. They are calling for an immediate end to trash burning.

Civic activists are emphasising the need for improved waste management, particularly in recently merged areas, where the problem is more pronounced. Accumulated garbage often catches fire if not removed promptly, especially along the riverbanks, they say.

Residents' associations have been raising concerns with the administration for some time. They say, "People are experiencing health issues due to inhaling toxic air, and despite reporting incidents to the PMC, there appears to be a lack of effective action and resolution for online complaints."

Residents Speak

We are inhaling toxic air, leading to severe infections among people - Sanjay Mhatre, a resident of Pashan

Even after reporting instances to the PMC, there is no action. Online complaints are closed without resolving them - Priya Sharma, a resident of NIBM Road

The burning of trash must end immediately. We can't keep breathing polluted air - Manoj Sable, a resident of Hadapsar

We've been pursuing this matter with the administration for quite some time. It's high time they take effective action - Rakesh Gaikwad, a member of the Residents' Association

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)