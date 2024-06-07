Water Woes of Nashik's Tribal Village Neglected: Shidwadi Residents Walk 3 Kilometers for Drinking Water |

Shidwadi, a village under the Khairgaon Group Gram Panchayat in Igatpuri taluka, faces severe water scarcity despite having a population of around 800 people, all belonging to the tribal community. Villagers, including small children, are forced to walk three kilometers to fetch drinking water. Over the past four months, the Panchayat Samiti has only provided three water tankers, each sufficient for just two days. Consequently, villagers had to travel two kilometers to fetch water from Shenwad Dam.

The locals shared that the burden of fetching water often falls on young girls who should be engaged in playing or studies. The plight of these villagers came to light when the tribal citizens informed Lucky Jadhav, the national president of the All India Tribal Development Council. Upon inspecting the area, Jadhav discovered the dire reality of the water situation and observed neglect from the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti towards the tribals of Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar talukas.

Support assured

Jadhav assured the villagers that he would hold Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal accountable and promised to organise a rally at the Zila Parishad office demanding answers. He also highlighted the incomplete works of the Jaljeevan Mission in the taluka, which are only progressing on paper, with no visible signs of completion. Jadhav indicated that there appears to be misuse of funds between officials and contractors.

Jadhav stated his intention to inquire about the Jaljeevan Mission scheme and demand action against those responsible during the upcoming monsoon session.