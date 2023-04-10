 Water scarcity at Dhayari's DSK Vishwa Society: Newly sanctioned pipeline to resolve issue
DSK Vishwa is a township in Dhayari off Sinhagad Road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Water scarcity at Dhayari's DSK Vishwa Society: Newly sanctioned pipeline to resolve issue | Representative Image

The water scarcity issue of Pune's DSK Vishwa Society will soon be resolved as a separate 6-inch 200-metre pipeline has been sanctioned for the DSK Vishwa Society. Baramati MP Supriya Sule informed the media about the same. 

Sule said that the Pune Municipal Corporation has allocated funds of 12 Lakh for the same.

Along with a few pockets in Pune, the Dhayari area also faces water scarcity issues. DSK Vishwa is a township in Dhayari off Sinhagad Road. 

Recently on March 28, to ease the pain of Punekars due to water scarcity in a few pockets of the city, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil had directed concerned officials to make a proper planning for drinking water. 

Sona Comstar inaugurates new plant in Chakan, Pune
article-image
