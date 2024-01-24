 Water Dues Soar To ₹95 Crore In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWater Dues Soar To ₹95 Crore In Nashik

Water Dues Soar To ₹95 Crore In Nashik

If the dues remain unpaid by the end of January, tap connections will be severed starting February

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Water Dues Soar To ₹95 Crores In Nashik | Representational Pic

Despite efficient property tax collection, outstanding water board dues in Nashik have escalated to a staggering ₹95 crore. The Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Tax Collection Department is set to take action, issuing notices to 44,385 tap connection holders with arrears exceeding ₹10,000. If the dues remain unpaid by the end of January, tap connections will be severed starting February.

As the end of March approaches, NMC departments are working to meet the commissioner's set targets. While ₹158 crore of property tax has been collected, water tax recovery lags behind at ₹35 crore over the last 11 months. Focussing on water tax collection now, the Tax Collection Department issued notices in the first phase to over 10,000 arrears holders, totalling ₹95.75 crore.

Notable arrears are in Panchavati, followed by Nashik East and Satpur. Defaulters are urged to settle dues by January's end to avoid tap disconnection.

Read Also
Pune: At 9.7°C, Shivajinagar Records Season's First Single-Digit Temperature
article-image

| Division | No of notices | Outstanding dues |

| Satpur | 7,486 | ₹14,67,25,254 |

| Panchavati | 12,144 | ₹23,75,16,423 |

| New Nashik | 7,713 | ₹14,64,10,702 |

| Nashik Road | 6,904 | ₹17,35,28,021 |

| Nashik West | 1,620 | ₹6,90,79,286 |

| Nashik East | 8,518 | ₹18,75,41,391 |

| Total | 44,385 | ₹95,75,41,391 |

Read Also
Former CM Prithviraj Chavan To Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Pune? Here's What We Know So Far
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 3 Bikers Lose Lives In Separate Accidents

Nashik: 3 Bikers Lose Lives In Separate Accidents

Nashik: Jealous Boyfriend Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Dupatta Over Suspicious Chatting

Nashik: Jealous Boyfriend Strangles Girlfriend To Death With Dupatta Over Suspicious Chatting

Nashik Sakal Maratha Samaj Plays Key Role In Reservation Advocacy

Nashik Sakal Maratha Samaj Plays Key Role In Reservation Advocacy

Amit Shah To Attend Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Banks Parishad 2023-24 In Nashik

Amit Shah To Attend Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Banks Parishad 2023-24 In Nashik

Water Dues Soar To ₹95 Crore In Nashik

Water Dues Soar To ₹95 Crore In Nashik