Water Dues Soar To ₹95 Crore In Nashik

Water Dues Soar To ₹95 Crores In Nashik

Despite efficient property tax collection, outstanding water board dues in Nashik have escalated to a staggering ₹95 crore. The Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) Tax Collection Department is set to take action, issuing notices to 44,385 tap connection holders with arrears exceeding ₹10,000. If the dues remain unpaid by the end of January, tap connections will be severed starting February.

As the end of March approaches, NMC departments are working to meet the commissioner's set targets. While ₹158 crore of property tax has been collected, water tax recovery lags behind at ₹35 crore over the last 11 months. Focussing on water tax collection now, the Tax Collection Department issued notices in the first phase to over 10,000 arrears holders, totalling ₹95.75 crore.

Notable arrears are in Panchavati, followed by Nashik East and Satpur. Defaulters are urged to settle dues by January's end to avoid tap disconnection.

| Division | No of notices | Outstanding dues |

| Satpur | 7,486 | ₹14,67,25,254 |

| Panchavati | 12,144 | ₹23,75,16,423 |

| New Nashik | 7,713 | ₹14,64,10,702 |

| Nashik Road | 6,904 | ₹17,35,28,021 |

| Nashik West | 1,620 | ₹6,90,79,286 |

| Nashik East | 8,518 | ₹18,75,41,391 |

| Total | 44,385 | ₹95,75,41,391 |