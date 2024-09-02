 Water Cut in Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 3 Due to Maintenance and Repairs
This interruption will result in no evening water supply following the morning distribution. Additionally, the water supply will be disrupted on Wednesday morning, September 4, as well.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Inconvenience awaits Pimpri-Chinchwad residents as the water supply system will be temporarily shut down on Tuesday, September 3, for essential electrical maintenance and repairs at the Rawet water treatment plant, according to Executive Engineer Ajay Suryavanshi.

The disruption is due to a significant leak in the Municipal Corporation's main water line at Thermax Chowk, with repairs scheduled for Tuesday, September 3.

In light of this, the E Zonal Office has urged citizens to conserve the available water from the Municipal Corporation and to use it sparingly.

