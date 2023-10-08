Pune Hosts Spectacular Aeromodelling Show On Air Force Day |

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Deccan Education Society organised a captivating aeromodelling show featuring radio-controlled aeroplanes at the Fergusson College Ground in Pune on Sunday. The event, led by Sadanand Kale and Atharva Kale from Satara, showcased a remarkable display of 15 aeroplanes and 7 fighter planes, including the MiG-21, MiG-29, Sukhoi, Tejas, Jaguar aircraft, and trainer planes from the Indian Air Force.

The live demonstration of flying radio-controlled aircraft models left Punekars awestruck, providing them with insights into technological advancements and valuable lessons in precision, patience, and courage. This event exposed students to high-cost technology and innovations, igniting new scientific ideas.

Air Force Day

The celebration coincided with Air Force Day, marking the official establishment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8, 1932. Each year, this occasion is observed in the presence of the IAF chief and senior officers. The IAF was originally created as a supporting force for the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932, with its first operational squadron established in 1933.

Sadananda Kale is a passionate aeromodeller, who reflects on three generations of his family's dedication to this craft. His journey began in 1978, creating waste-free, rubber-powered flying aircraft. He also achieved a significant milestone by creating a radio-controlled model of the Rafale fighter jet. He attributes his passion to his father, a science teacher with a keen interest in aeromodelling, leaving behind a legacy of innovation in aviation.

