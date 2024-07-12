 Watch Video: PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani ROB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWatch Video: PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani ROB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park

Watch Video: PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani ROB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park

According to the civic body's plan, the demolition of the existing bridge and construction of a new one will take at least one and a half years

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Watch Video: PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani ROB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally commenced the demolition of the Sadhu Vaswani Railway Overbridge (ROB) in the Koregaon Park area.

Watch Video:

According to the civic body's plan, the demolition of the existing bridge and construction of a new one will take at least one and a half years. During this period, traffic will be diverted via Mangaldas Road, Bund Garden Road, and Dhole Patil Road.

Read Also
VIDEO: Murlidhar Mohol Inspects Preparations At Pune Airport’s New Terminal Ahead Of Opening
article-image

Constructed by the state Public Works Department (PWD) around 50 years ago, the PMC initially considered repairing the old flyover due to traffic issues. In February 2021, the civic body hired a consultant to assess whether the bridge could be strengthened rather than demolished.

Following the consultant’s report, the PMC decided to demolish the old flyover and construct a new one in its place.

Read Also
Pune: Heroic MSEDCL Technician Felicitated For Helping Capture Leopard (WATCH VIDEO)
article-image

The new ROB is estimated to cost ₹83 crore, with a proposed length of 640 metres, an overall width of 17.150 metres, and a height of 6.90 metres.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani ROB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park

Watch Video: PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani ROB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park

VIDEO: Murlidhar Mohol Inspects Preparations At Pune Airport’s New Terminal Ahead Of Opening

VIDEO: Murlidhar Mohol Inspects Preparations At Pune Airport’s New Terminal Ahead Of Opening

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Tried to Press DCP to Free Man Held Over Theft: Official

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Tried to Press DCP to Free Man Held Over Theft: Official

Pune Weather Update: Pune Ghats To Receive Very Heavy Rain Until July 17

Pune Weather Update: Pune Ghats To Receive Very Heavy Rain Until July 17

Pune: IAS Puja Khedkar's Baramati Connection Comes In Picture, Read Details Here

Pune: IAS Puja Khedkar's Baramati Connection Comes In Picture, Read Details Here