Watch Video: PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani ROB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally commenced the demolition of the Sadhu Vaswani Railway Overbridge (ROB) in the Koregaon Park area.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | PMC Initiates Sadhu Vaswani RoB Demolition In Pune's Koregaon Park pic.twitter.com/wGX8ySKquO — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 12, 2024

According to the civic body's plan, the demolition of the existing bridge and construction of a new one will take at least one and a half years. During this period, traffic will be diverted via Mangaldas Road, Bund Garden Road, and Dhole Patil Road.

Constructed by the state Public Works Department (PWD) around 50 years ago, the PMC initially considered repairing the old flyover due to traffic issues. In February 2021, the civic body hired a consultant to assess whether the bridge could be strengthened rather than demolished.

Following the consultant’s report, the PMC decided to demolish the old flyover and construct a new one in its place.

The new ROB is estimated to cost ₹83 crore, with a proposed length of 640 metres, an overall width of 17.150 metres, and a height of 6.90 metres.