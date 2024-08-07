 Watch Video: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents To Report Potholes On Roads Using Smart Sarathi App
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) recently started a unique campaign of planting lotus flowers in potholes on the roads of PCMC

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh late on Tuesday took to X (formerly Twitter) and urged residents of the industrial city to report potholes on the roads in their areas using the PCMC Smart Sarathi mobile application.

"Simply download the PCMC Smart Sarathi app, go to the Report Grievances section, upload a photo of the pothole, share the details and address, and the corporation will ensure action to repair the potholes," Singh wrote.

He added, "Let's work together to make our city roads smoother and safer!"

article-image

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) recently started a unique campaign of planting lotus flowers in potholes on the roads of PCMC. The lotus is the party symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"On Sunday, we started our campaign in the Chikhli-Moshi-Charholi area. We planted 100 lotuses in 100 potholes in these areas. It will now be taken across the city as we have received several complaints from citizens from different parts," NCP(SP) leader Ajit Gavhane told IE.

"The potholes have made driving extremely difficult and created risks for two-wheeler riders and cyclists. Additionally, four-wheelers and other heavy vehicles are experiencing damage. Potholes have also led to frequent traffic jams in these areas," he added.

article-image

Gavhane is planning to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Bhosari seat on an NCP(SP) ticket after recently switching from Ajit Pawar's camp. BJP's Mahesh Landge is the incumbent Bhosari MLA.

