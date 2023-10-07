 WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix Mall
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix Mall

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix Mall

Their India tour commenced in Delhi and continued with captivating shows in Indore and Pune, with the grand finale set to take place in Mumbai.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix Mall | Instagram/The Quick Style

Norwegian dance sensation 'The Quick Style' on the tour of India, delighting their Indian fans with their extraordinary talent, performed in Pune's Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar on Friday.

Their India tour commenced in Delhi and continued with captivating shows in Indore and Pune, with the grand finale set to take place in Mumbai. 'The Quick Style,' founded in 2006 by the exceptionally talented Norwegian trio of Suleman Malik, Nasir Sirikhan, and Bilal Malik, is renowned for their distinctive fusion of musical styles, spanning from soul, funk, and jazz to hip-hop, trap, and EDM.

Their recent visit to Mumbai garnered tremendous attention, particularly for their enchanting dance to "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar" inside a train, capturing the hearts of locals. Their performance at the iconic Marine Drive also sent ripples across social media, further solidifying their status as dance sensations in India.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Traffic Diversion Through SPPU Campus To Provide Relief From University Chowk Congestion

Pune: Traffic Diversion Through SPPU Campus To Provide Relief From University Chowk Congestion

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

Pune: Ganpati Pandals Refuse To Relinquish Road Space Despite Repeated Warnings

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

New IIM in Pune? Here's What We Know So Far As PCMC Seeks Transfer Of Land In Moshi

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix...

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park

Pune Crime: Astrologer Robbed Of ₹95,001 During Fake Consultation In Koregaon Park