WATCH VIDEO: Norwegian dance Sensation The Quick Style Perfoms In Pune; Enchants Punekars at Phoenix Mall | Instagram/The Quick Style

Norwegian dance sensation 'The Quick Style' on the tour of India, delighting their Indian fans with their extraordinary talent, performed in Pune's Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar on Friday.

Their India tour commenced in Delhi and continued with captivating shows in Indore and Pune, with the grand finale set to take place in Mumbai. 'The Quick Style,' founded in 2006 by the exceptionally talented Norwegian trio of Suleman Malik, Nasir Sirikhan, and Bilal Malik, is renowned for their distinctive fusion of musical styles, spanning from soul, funk, and jazz to hip-hop, trap, and EDM.

Their recent visit to Mumbai garnered tremendous attention, particularly for their enchanting dance to "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar" inside a train, capturing the hearts of locals. Their performance at the iconic Marine Drive also sent ripples across social media, further solidifying their status as dance sensations in India.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)