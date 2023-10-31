WATCH VIDEO | Maratha Reservation: Protesters Perform Dashakriya Ritual In Pimpri-Chinchwad |

Protesters advocating for Maratha community reservation organised a "Dashakriya" ritual at the Morya Gosavi Dashkriya Vidhi Ghat in Chinchwadgaon on Tuesday to emphasise their demand. The demonstration attracted a significant crowd, including the participation of women. It was organised by the Pimpri Chinchwad Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Watch Video:

Earlier in the day, pro-Maratha quota protesters blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge and set tires ablaze to amplify their demands for reservation.

"During the afternoon, a group of protesters blocked the road at Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, shouting slogans and setting seven to eight tires on fire," noted an official from the Sinhgad Road police station.

Initially, vehicular movement came to a halt in both lanes, but partial restoration was achieved later, the official reported.

Besides, security measures have been heightened outside the residences and offices of ministers, MLAs, and MPs belonging to the Maratha community in Pune.

This comes after the Maratha quota agitation escalated into violence at various locations in the state, with protesters resorting to vandalising the homes of politicians affiliated with the ruling parties in different areas.

