WATCH VIDEO| Maratha Reservation: 'Mashal Morcha' Organised In Support Of Manoj Jarange In Pune's Talawade |

The Sakal Maratha Samaj organised a 'mashal morcha' in support of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange in Talawade Budruk on Tuesday.

The rally witnessed slogans like "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha," "Aarakshan Amcha Hakkacha, Nahi Konacha Bapacha," and "Manoj Jarange Tum Aage Badho, Hum Tumhare Saath Hai" resounding through the streets.

Notably, the event drew participants of all ages, including women and children.

Jarange firm on quitting water if reservation not given to Marathas

Jarange on Wednesday reiterated that he will stop drinking water from this evening if his demand for reservation to the Maratha community is not fulfilled by the Maharashtra government.

Leaders of all parties should ask the Maharashtra government to call a special session of the state legislature and give reservation to the Maratha community, Jarange who has observing fast at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25, told reporters.

"Leaders of all parties who are in Mumbai should ask the state government to call a special session of the state assembly and declare Maratha reservation. If this is not done, I will quit drinking water from Wednesday evening. The agitation will not stop and will continue peacefully," Jarange said.

He also noted that some Maratha quota agitators were detained by the police at Kej in the violence-hit Beed district, but have now been released.

"I will still take a review of this," he said.

Jarange also hit out at the ruling BJP leaders over some of their statements on the Maratha quota agitation. "The leaders should not speak now on the issue. They speak sweetly to us but register offences against agitators. That is why the BJP is on decline," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

