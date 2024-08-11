WATCH VIDEO: Maratha Protestors Block Sharad Pawar's Car In Solapur, Seek Clarity On Quota Stand | Video Screengrab

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's car was blocked by Maratha protestors on Sunday in Solapur, where they demanded to know the former Union Minister's stance on the quota issue. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, one protestor is seen asking the senior politician about his position on the Maratha quota. "I support Maratha reservation," Pawar is heard saying as his vehicle moves forward.

Watch Video:

Pawar had come to address a rally in Barshi town in the Solapur district ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. During his speech, he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his promise to double farmers' incomes, claiming that under BJP rule, farmer suicides have, in fact, doubled. The NCP (SP) chief emphasised the need for a change in government to one that protects the interests of farmers, youth, and women.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday accused Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of using the Maratha quota agitation to incite riots ahead of the elections.

"Using this agitation as a shield, people like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are doing politics in Marathwada," Raj Thackeray said during the concluding day of his Marathwada tour. His remarks came a day after some workers, suspected to belong to Shiv Sena (UBT), threw betel nuts at his convoy while passing through Beed.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of creating a rift between OBCs and the Maratha community over the reservation issue.

The state is likely to hold elections for the 288-member Legislative Assembly in October this year.