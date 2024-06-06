WATCH VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out At Industrial Unit In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi

A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi on Thursday morning.
According to information received, the blaze erupted at the industrial unit in the Kudalwadi area of Chikhli at 8.10am.
Upon receiving the call, fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the spot.
The fire was later brought under control later.
Meanwhile, no casualty was reported.
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained
(This is a developing copy)