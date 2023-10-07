WATCH VIDEO: Drunk Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Z Bridge In Pune, Injures 2 Others | Video Screengrab

In a major accident near Z Bridge in Pune, a man was killed, and two others were injured after a speeding car, driven by a drunk driver, hit them on Friday evening around 10:30pm.

According to officials, the drunk driver and his friend were driving the car in the city. As they reached Alka Chowk, the driver, identified as Umesh Hanumant Waghmare (48), lost control of the vehicle. The car struck a pedestrian, several two-wheelers, and an autorickshaw before colliding with an electricity pole near Z Bridge.

A pedestrian identified as Vishwanath Ramchandra Rajyopdhyay (60), a resident of Narayan Peth, died in the incident.

According to the traffic department, Rajyopdhyay collapsed after being hit by the car, and an ambulance was called for help, but the doctors declared him dead on the spot.

The police detained the driver soon after the incident, and a case under the relevant sections was registered.

