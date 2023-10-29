WATCH VIDEO: Chandrakant Patil Backs Local Women Entrepreneurs At Deepawali Mothatsav In Pashan |

Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, showed his support for local women entrepreneurs by visiting the Deepawali Mothatsav organised in Pashan. During his visit, he purchased products created by these women. Patil shared his experience on social media, expressing his commitment to empowering women as entrepreneurs rather than just housewives.

In his statement on X (formerly Twitter), Patil said, "I always strive to ensure that no woman is merely known as a housewife but as an entrepreneur. Therefore, on the occasion of Diwali, a Deepawali Mothatsav has been organised in Pashan to provide a platform for products crafted by local women from Kothrud."

The Kothrud MLA went on to emphasise the enthusiastic participation of many women who have made Diwali products available for sale at this festival. He expressed his happiness at witnessing their dedication and encouraged others to visit the festival, showing his support for these talented local women.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During a separate meeting, Patil undertook a comprehensive review of civic matters within his constituency. During this meeting, he instructed civic officials to prioritise and expedite actions related to several critical issues, which encompassed addressing traffic congestion, improving waterways, upgrading sewerage lines, and the construction of boundary walls along drainage systems. Patil reiterated his dedication to conducting monthly assessments of civic concerns within each locality, highlighting the need for a proactive approach to efficiently resolve resident complaints and enhance the overall living conditions.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)