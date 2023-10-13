WATCH VIDEO: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Plans Visit To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya With 5000 Devotees |

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge is set to lead a group of 5,000 devotees from the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency on a pilgrimage to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, announced Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a recent party rally.

The inauguration of the Ram Temple is scheduled to take place between January 14 and 24. The preparation for the event will commence on January 14, and the final inauguration date will be confirmed upon receiving confirmation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports.

The temple trust anticipates the participation of approximately 10,000 people in the event. However, the number of pilgrims is expected to swell into the millions during the consecration ceremony. To manage the massive crowd, the district administration has been instructed to ensure the seamless movement of devotees.

Notably, the temple is being constructed with special bricks featuring the inscription "Shri Ram 2023." These unique bricks are being produced by a local brick kiln owner, Atul Kumar Singh, whose family has been in the brick-making business for generations. It's worth mentioning that Singh's grandfather, Vasudev Narayan Singh, was one of the individuals who donated bricks for the construction of the original Ram temple in Ayodhya in the 16th century.

