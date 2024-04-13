Watch Video: Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Gets Emotional Over Sharad Pawar's 'Outsider' Remark | Video Screengrab

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting the upcoming elections from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, got emotional on Saturday when asked about Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's remark calling her an "outsider".

#WATCH | Pune: NCP candidate from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar gets emotional when asked about Sharad Pawar's remark calling her 'outsider Pawar'



Sunetra Pawar is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and is contesting LS elections against NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule from… pic.twitter.com/sJauAJa2fg — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had urged the electorate to vote for a "Pawar" in Baramati. His wife is contesting against Sharad Pawar's daughter and three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule.

"You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do (in Lok Sabha polls) as there are two candidates from the same family. You must be wondering whom to support, whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for (another) Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar)," Ajit Pawar said.

Later, Sharad Pawar said, "What is wrong with what he (Ajit Pawar) said? But there is a difference...One is an original Pawar (Supriya Sule) and the other has come from outside (Sunetra Pawar)."

The remarks brought sharp reactions from both factions.

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said, "If Supriya Sule wanted to take political mileage from her maiden surname, she would have called herself Supriya Sharad Pawar Sule. But after her marriage, she never used her Pawar surname." Sule is seeking votes on her own merit and performance as a three-term MP, he added.

Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission and Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Rupali Chakankar said it was painful to see Sharad Pawar considering his daughter-in-law as an outsider.

Susieben Shah, the spokesperson of the ruling Shiv Sena, said Maharashtra has been blessed with women like social reformer Savitribai Phule, Jijamata, and Ahilyabai Holkar. "Senior statesman Sharad Pawar should know that daughters-in-law are not outsiders. His statement is shocking and has hurt Maharashtra," she said.