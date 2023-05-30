WATCH: Pune youth stages 'Sholay'-Style protest; climbs on Sancheti Flyover pole for justice |

In a dramatic turn of events reminiscent of the iconic Bollywood film Sholay, a youth staged a protest by climbing on the side wall of the Sancheti Flyover in Pune, demanding action against the Tehsildar of Junnar in Pune district on Tuesday. Emulating the character Veeru (played by Dharmendra) from the movie, the youth climbed atop the side wall of the flyover, vowing to risk his life for justice.

The scene attracted a significant crowd, prompting authorities to swiftly respond. Two fire tenders, a Bronto ladder from the fire brigade, police personnel, and a government ambulance were called in for the rescue operation. Amidst the tense situation, the fire brigade successfully rescued the agitator from the side wall, earning applause from the gathered onlookers.