WATCH: Pune traffic cops push broken down truck in Katraj | Screengrab

We often get to see negative social media posts about traffic police and cops in general. These posts lead to the collective bashing of the force despite the fact that committed, responsible, humane cops are there in service.

In one such example from Pune, in a video of constables of Pune Traffic division were seen pushing a broken down truck in Katraj. After noticing the cops of Bharti Vidyapith Traffic Department and a few locals pushing the truck, one can see a few others joining them in the task.

अनपेक्षित अडथळ्यांमुळे अडचण निर्माण होऊ शकते, परंतु जलद विचार आणि "टीम-वर्क" सह परिस्थिती हाताळता येऊ शकते.

भारती विद्यापीठ वाहतूक विभागाचे पोलीस अंमलदार व स्थानिक नागरिक यांचे कौतुकास्पद काम...! pic.twitter.com/hsvuobQhaf — Pune City Traffic Police (@PuneCityTraffic) April 4, 2023

The transit mixer was stuck in the middle of the road at Katraj Chowk in Pune, the cops with the help of people present around, quickly pushed the truck aside and cleared the traffic.

The Pune Traffic Police later took to Twitter to praise the combined efforts by the personnel, stating that “Unexpected obstacles can cause difficulty, but with quick thinking and teamwork, the situation can be handled.” Netizens were also impressed by the prompt action taken by both the traffic police and the locals.