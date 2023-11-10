WATCH: Pune CP Orders Probe Alleging Envelope Transactions With Jail Inmates; Sushama Andhare Targets Fadnavis |

Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar initiated an investigation on Thursday following a video posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, raising concerns about jail inmates allegedly receiving 'envelopes.'

Andhare, taking a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accused the state home department of laxity.

The video, reportedly taken on Jail Road in Yerawada, Pune, depicts a police van at a secluded spot exchanging packets with prisoners in the presence of police officers.

Kumar stated, "An inquiry has been ordered into the case."

Andhare questioned the purpose of stopping the prisoner's car in a deserted location and criticised the silence of ministers who usually seek damages. She raised queries about the visible faces of police officers and staff in the video and questioned the motive behind providing wallets to inmates.