 WATCH: Pune CP Orders Probe Alleging Envelope Transactions With Jail Inmates; Sushama Andhare Targets Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH: Pune CP Orders Probe Alleging Envelope Transactions With Jail Inmates; Sushama Andhare Targets Fadnavis

WATCH: Pune CP Orders Probe Alleging Envelope Transactions With Jail Inmates; Sushama Andhare Targets Fadnavis

Andhare, taking a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accused the state home department of laxity.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Pune CP Orders Probe Alleging Envelope Transactions With Jail Inmates; Sushama Andhare Targets Fadnavis |

Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar initiated an investigation on Thursday following a video posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, raising concerns about jail inmates allegedly receiving 'envelopes.'

Andhare, taking a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accused the state home department of laxity.

The video, reportedly taken on Jail Road in Yerawada, Pune, depicts a police van at a secluded spot exchanging packets with prisoners in the presence of police officers.

Kumar stated, "An inquiry has been ordered into the case."

Andhare questioned the purpose of stopping the prisoner's car in a deserted location and criticised the silence of ministers who usually seek damages. She raised queries about the visible faces of police officers and staff in the video and questioned the motive behind providing wallets to inmates.

Read Also
Pune: NMV School On Bajirao Road Shines Bright With Lanterns And Lamps; See Pics
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Armed Dacoits Loot Jewellery, Cash In Manegaon, Kanadgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Armed Dacoits Loot Jewellery, Cash In Manegaon, Kanadgaon

Pune: Temporary Traffic Changes Enacted For Integrated Double-Decker Flyover And Metro Construction...

Pune: Temporary Traffic Changes Enacted For Integrated Double-Decker Flyover And Metro Construction...

Pune Crime: Man Murdered Over ₹500 Theft In Kharadi

Pune Crime: Man Murdered Over ₹500 Theft In Kharadi

WATCH: Pune CP Orders Probe Alleging Envelope Transactions With Jail Inmates; Sushama Andhare...

WATCH: Pune CP Orders Probe Alleging Envelope Transactions With Jail Inmates; Sushama Andhare...

Pune Shocker: Man Stripped, Forced To Dance Naked, Robbed Of ₹60,000 In Yerawada; Video Goes Viral...

Pune Shocker: Man Stripped, Forced To Dance Naked, Robbed Of ₹60,000 In Yerawada; Video Goes Viral...