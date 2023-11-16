WATCH: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Halts Speech During Azaan In Baramati Village | X

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, currently on a state-wide tour, paused his speech midway in Supa village, Baramati taluka of Pune district, as the azaan echoed from a nearby mosque. In a viral video, Jarange is seen expressing respect for diverse cultures, stating that interference with anyone's religion is against the Maratha culture.

Known for his strong advocacy for Maratha reservations, Jarange has set a new deadline of December 24 for the state government to declare the reservation. He urges Maratha youth to pursue their demand peacefully without resorting to extreme measures.

The ongoing tour, covering districts like Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dharashiv until November 23, witnesses enthusiastic support. Supporters plan grand receptions with flower showers from JCBs, reflecting the norm established in recent months. Jarange addresses massive rallies, urging peaceful advocacy for Maratha reservations.

