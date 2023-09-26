 WATCH: JP Nadda Evacuated From Ganpati Pandal In Pune After Fire Breaks Out
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH: JP Nadda Evacuated From Ganpati Pandal In Pune After Fire Breaks Out

WATCH: JP Nadda Evacuated From Ganpati Pandal In Pune After Fire Breaks Out

A fire brigade official said the blaze may have been caused by fireworks at the pandal

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: JP Nadda Evacuated From Ganpati Pandal In Pune After Fire Breaks Out | Video Screengrab

Pune: A fire broke out at a Lord Ganesh pandal in Pune where BJP president JP Nadda was offering prayers along with the party's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday evening.

Visuals from the scene showed Nadda being safely escorted out of the venue even as the fire engulfed the top portion of the makeshift pandal in the Lokmanya Nagar area in the heart of the city.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

A fire brigade official said the blaze may have been caused by fireworks at the pandal set up by the Sane Guruji Ganesh Mitra Mandal.

Pune city BJP president Dhiraj Ghare and security personnel were seen taking Nadda safely out of the pandal, a replica of Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar Temple.

As soon as the fire broke out, rains started in the area which helped douse the flames.

Read Also
Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: JP Nadda Evacuated From Ganpati Pandal In Pune After Fire Breaks Out

WATCH: JP Nadda Evacuated From Ganpati Pandal In Pune After Fire Breaks Out

Pune: Will Ganesh Visarjan Procession Finish Earlier This Year? Here’s What The Cops Have To Say

Pune: Will Ganesh Visarjan Procession Finish Earlier This Year? Here’s What The Cops Have To Say

Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics

Pune: JP Nadda Performs Aarti At Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Pandal; See Pics

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Several Roads To Be Closed In Pune; Check The List Here

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Several Roads To Be Closed In Pune; Check The List Here

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Pune Police Deploy 9,000 Personnel Along With Bomb Detection Squad For...

Ganesh Visarjan 2023: Pune Police Deploy 9,000 Personnel Along With Bomb Detection Squad For...