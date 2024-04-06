 WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi

WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi

Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi | Video Screengrab

A major fire broke out in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi area late on Friday night, resulting in the destruction of around 150 scrap shops.

According to information received, fire tenders from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) reached the spot after the fire broke out at 1:30am.

The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but the inferno ravaged 150 scrap shops, causing cumulative losses amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Read Also
'We Are No Longer A Liberal Democracy': Author R Raj Rao Speaks At Launch Of His Fifth Novel 'Mahmud...
article-image

Just a few days ago, a major fire broke out in a paint company’s plant in Ranje village near Khed-Shivapur, off the Pune-Bangalore highway.

The PMRDA and Pune city fire brigade deployed four fire tenders and tankers to douse the blaze.

Reportedly, materials worth crores were burnt in the incident.

Read Also
Central Railway To Operate Summer Superfast Special Trains From Pune To Danapur, Nagpur, Hazrat...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Avoid Pune Lane On Mumbai-Pune Expressway From April 6 To 9: Highway Police

Avoid Pune Lane On Mumbai-Pune Expressway From April 6 To 9: Highway Police

Pune: Contract Recruitment In Govt Departments Must Stop, Sharad Pawar Tells Students (VIDEO)

Pune: Contract Recruitment In Govt Departments Must Stop, Sharad Pawar Tells Students (VIDEO)

WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi

WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi

Nashik: RTOs See Surge In Vehicle Registrations, Revenue

Nashik: RTOs See Surge In Vehicle Registrations, Revenue

Pune Water Crisis: Contact Us If Tanker Operators Ask For Money, Says PMC

Pune Water Crisis: Contact Us If Tanker Operators Ask For Money, Says PMC