WATCH: 150 Scrap Shops Gutted In Fire In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi | Video Screengrab

A major fire broke out in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kudalwadi area late on Friday night, resulting in the destruction of around 150 scrap shops.

According to information received, fire tenders from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) reached the spot after the fire broke out at 1:30am.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Around 150 scrap shops gutted in fire in the Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune. The fire which broke out last night around 1.30 am has been brought under control: Fire department pic.twitter.com/8RtwyKewgm — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, but the inferno ravaged 150 scrap shops, causing cumulative losses amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Fortunately, there are no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Just a few days ago, a major fire broke out in a paint company’s plant in Ranje village near Khed-Shivapur, off the Pune-Bangalore highway.

The PMRDA and Pune city fire brigade deployed four fire tenders and tankers to douse the blaze.

Reportedly, materials worth crores were burnt in the incident.