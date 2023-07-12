Wakad Police Station Takes Measures To Combat Crime And Enhance Security

Pimpri Chinchwad: Four booked for beating up woman, minor son | File Photo

The Wakad police station, part of the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, has recently introduced a new directive aimed at curbing crime and illegal activities within societies and businesses. To achieve this goal, all societies and businesses in the area are now required to submit crucial information pertaining to their operations.



The Wakad police are particularly interested in obtaining comprehensive details about societies and flats, with a focus on rented accommodations. Since a significant portion, approximately 30% to 40%, of flats within these societies are rented, the police have initiated physical verifications of these premises to establish a comprehensive record for the safety and security of all residents.

This decision comes in the wake of a recent incident in Dange Chowk, Pimpri Chinchwad, where the alertness of local citizens and the swift response from the police thwarted an attempted bank robbery. During the subsequent interrogation of the apprehended suspects, it was revealed that the owner of the flat they had occupied had neglected to conduct the mandatory police verification process. As a result, these individuals had not been registered at the local police station. The flat owner now faces charges under relevant laws for accommodating individuals involved in serious crimes like robbery without providing necessary information to the authorities.



To facilitate the implementation of effective security measures, the Wakad police are requesting the submission of the following information:

A comprehensive list containing details of house owners and tenants within the society or establishment, including the number of house owners who have already complied with the information submission requirement.

Detailed information regarding the installation and backup systems of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the society or establishment.

Complete information about the security agencies employed in the society or establishment, including details of liaison officers and police verification procedures for security guards.

Societies, businesses, and other relevant entities are urged to submit the required information to the Anti-Terrorism Cell/Confidential Branch at the Wakad Police Station within the next seven days without fail.

Failure to comply may result in appropriate legal action being taken.



Through the implementation of these measures, the Wakad police aim to enhance security, deter criminal activities, and ensure the overall well-being of residents and businesses. It is crucial for all parties involved to cooperate and fulfill their obligations in order to maintain a safe and secure environment within the community. The Wakad police remain committed to working closely with the community to ensure an effective crime prevention strategy.