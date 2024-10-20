 Wagholi and Kharadi Area Facing Water Shortage for the Past Four Days
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWagholi and Kharadi Area Facing Water Shortage for the Past Four Days

Wagholi and Kharadi Area Facing Water Shortage for the Past Four Days

Citing inadequate water supply during Navratri, citizens expressed frustration as they were forced to buy water. They are apprehensive about spending money on purchasing water from private companies, which charge heavily during this festive period.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Wagholi and Kharadi Area Facing Water Shortage for the Past Four Days | Representative Photo

The residents of Wagholi and Kharadi are fuming with anger due to a shortage of water amid the festive season. The water supply in lane number 2 of Vrindavan Society in Wadgaon Sheri has been grappling with this issue for the past four days, affecting 15-20 houses in the society. Residents have complained of low-pressure water supply for the last five months.

Citing inadequate water supply during Navratri, citizens expressed frustration as they were forced to buy water. They are apprehensive about spending money on purchasing water from private companies, which charge heavily during this festive period.

Read Also
Pune Goes Up in Smoke: Garbage Burning Leaves Residents Gasping
article-image

Chetana Raje said, "We are struggling to get water in our area for the past few days. The water supply in our area is not regular. Sometimes we don't get water, and on some days we get water for only half an hour. We are forced to buy packed water from the market."

The Free Press Journal attempted to contact Eknath Gadekar, Deputy Engineer of PMC, but did not receive any response.

FPJ Shorts
Kajol Shares Photo With Shah Rukh Khan On Karwa Chauth, Celebrates 29 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Kajol Shares Photo With Shah Rukh Khan On Karwa Chauth, Celebrates 29 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
'CRPF Jawans Ran Away': Raees Director Rahul Dholakia Recalls Being Held Hostage By Terrorists In Kashmir During Lamhaa Shoot
'CRPF Jawans Ran Away': Raees Director Rahul Dholakia Recalls Being Held Hostage By Terrorists In Kashmir During Lamhaa Shoot
Karwa Chauth Time 2024: Know When Will Moon Rise In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Cities
Karwa Chauth Time 2024: Know When Will Moon Rise In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & Other Cities
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wagholi and Kharadi Area Facing Water Shortage for the Past Four Days

Wagholi and Kharadi Area Facing Water Shortage for the Past Four Days

Pune: Siddharth Shirole, Madhuri Misal, Chandrakant Patil, Mahesh Landge Confirmed; Ashwini Jagtap...

Pune: Siddharth Shirole, Madhuri Misal, Chandrakant Patil, Mahesh Landge Confirmed; Ashwini Jagtap...

Punekars Irked by Illegal Firecracker Stands; PMC to Cracks Down Ahead of Diwali

Punekars Irked by Illegal Firecracker Stands; PMC to Cracks Down Ahead of Diwali

No ARAI on Vetal Tekdi, No HCMTR, No Balbharati-Paud Phata Road, No...

No ARAI on Vetal Tekdi, No HCMTR, No Balbharati-Paud Phata Road, No...

Pune District Legal Services Authority Grants ₹5 Lakh Compensation to Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape...

Pune District Legal Services Authority Grants ₹5 Lakh Compensation to Bopdev Ghat Gang-Rape...