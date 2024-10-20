Wagholi and Kharadi Area Facing Water Shortage for the Past Four Days | Representative Photo

The residents of Wagholi and Kharadi are fuming with anger due to a shortage of water amid the festive season. The water supply in lane number 2 of Vrindavan Society in Wadgaon Sheri has been grappling with this issue for the past four days, affecting 15-20 houses in the society. Residents have complained of low-pressure water supply for the last five months.

Citing inadequate water supply during Navratri, citizens expressed frustration as they were forced to buy water. They are apprehensive about spending money on purchasing water from private companies, which charge heavily during this festive period.

Read Also Pune Goes Up in Smoke: Garbage Burning Leaves Residents Gasping

Chetana Raje said, "We are struggling to get water in our area for the past few days. The water supply in our area is not regular. Sometimes we don't get water, and on some days we get water for only half an hour. We are forced to buy packed water from the market."

The Free Press Journal attempted to contact Eknath Gadekar, Deputy Engineer of PMC, but did not receive any response.