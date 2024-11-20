Vote and Feast: Pune’s Restaurants Serve Discounts & Free Treats to Boost Voter Turnout |

The district administration in Pune has been working hard to raise awareness ahead of the polls, and businesses in Pune are offering free treats and discounts to Punekars who voted.

Shop owners and traders in Pune have decided to offer plant saplings, ice cream, and discounts on fine dining to voters. A shop owner, Shirish Bodhani, near Kamala Nehru Park, offered voters a special discount on Pot Ice Cream, where they could enjoy the ice cream, typically priced at ₹60, for just ₹30.

Bodhani explained, “The goal was to encourage voter participation and acknowledge their contribution to the democratic process. By giving them a 50 percent discount, we are fulfilling our civic duty. A creative way to strengthen democracy!”

Hotels, cafes, fine dining restaurants, bars, and bakeries are offering discounts or free items to encourage voter turnout in their respective areas.

‘Democracy Discount’

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Pune Chapter has launched a special initiative called the ‘Democracy Discount’ to encourage higher voter turnout in the upcoming general elections. On November 20th and 21st, voters can enjoy a 20% discount on their total dine-in bill at participating restaurants across Pune by presenting their voter ID and an inked finger as proof of voting.

Saili Jahagirdar, the NRAI Pune Chapter Head, said, “This initiative by the NRAI is designed to inspire young urban voters to participate in the voting process and celebrate our vibrant democratic system. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all participating brands and restaurants for their enthusiastic support in encouraging young voters to take part in this unique offer. So far, around 60 restaurants in Pune have confirmed their participation in this initiative. To avail of the 20% discount, dine-in customers must show their voter ID with Pune residency and proof of voting via an inked finger.”

Rachana Agarwal, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, said, “I know a few couples who were given a sapling by the police at Wadgaon Sheri polling booth at Nagarwalla school, Kalyani Nagar. I guess it was given to the couples who came early to cast their vote. However, I did not receive it as I went late, but this encourages people to come and vote.”

List of participating restaurants in Pune offering democracy discounts:

Good News Dhaba - Creaticity

The Community Table - Hinjewadi High Street

ZJ Kitchen Bhojnalaya - Viman Nagar

Zillionth Bistro - Kothrud

Zillionth Bistro - Pashan

Vishnuji Ki Rasoi - Erandwane

Swanand Catering Services - Sinhagad Road

Kings Memories - Kothrud

Daily Bites by Nine Square - Pimple Saudagar

Nativ - Baner

Narrative - Koregaon Park Annexe

Millet Me Krazy - Kharadi

Kadamb Events & Catering - Budhwar Peth

The Rustle Nest - Baner Road

Ava.Artisan Kitchen and Bar - Baner

Baba’s - Baner

Le Artisan - Karve Nagar

Jayanti.Express - Aundh

The Sassy Spoon - Koregaon Park

Elephant & Co - Kalyani Nagar

Elephant & Co - Baner

Gather - SB Road

Dossai Flavours of South - Baner

Heads Up - Rooftop Bar - Sinhagad Road

Game On - Bar & Restaurant - Elpro City Square Mall Chinchwad

Effingut - Koregaon Park, Camp, Balewadi High Street, Wanowrie, Kothrud & Nanded City

Malaka Spice - Koregaon Park, Kharadi & Pimple Saudagar

One China - Tingre Nagar & Pimple Saudagar

SOCIAL - Viman Nagar, FC Road, Koregaon Park, The Mills

Switch Food Experiences - Kalyani Nagar

Filament - Baner

Filament - Wakad

Urbo - Balewadi High Street

Circuit House - Balewadi

Sante Spa Cuisine - Baner

SWIG - Koregaon Park, Senapati Bapat Road & Balewadi High Street

Prems - Koregaon Park & Baner

Soy Como Soy - Kalyani Nagar

Weidliwale - Viman Nagar, NIBM & Baner

Weidliwale Barroom - Balewadi High Street

Koregaon Park Chandrama Restro and Bar

Sante Spa Cuisine - Koregaon Park

Burger Craft - Aundh, Viman Nagar & NIBM

Hotel Trupti - Khed Shivapur, Pune Bangalore Highway

Kolhapuri Pahunchar - Chinchwad

Zyzzyva - Magarpatta

Joey's Bistro & Bar - Baner

The Chimbori Seafood Kitchen - Balewadi High Street

Tiger Naan - Koregaon Park

Pimlico - NIBM, Koregaon Park & Kothrud

The Camden Lane - Koregaon Park

Borudes Gavran Swad - Kothrud

Cafehouse Reeka - Kothrud

Crust of Culture - Balewadi

Hotel Raayba - Sangli

Hotel Pakwan - Sangli

Loco Otto - Aundh

Le Plaisir - Prabhat Road

Iya's Korean Kitchen - Pashan

Hoomans - Baner