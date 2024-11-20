Vote and Feast: Pune’s Restaurants Serve Discounts & Free Treats to Boost Voter Turnout

The district administration in Pune has been working hard to raise awareness ahead of the polls, and businesses in Pune are offering free treats and discounts to Punekars who voted.
Shop owners and traders in Pune have decided to offer plant saplings, ice cream, and discounts on fine dining to voters. A shop owner, Shirish Bodhani, near Kamala Nehru Park, offered voters a special discount on Pot Ice Cream, where they could enjoy the ice cream, typically priced at ₹60, for just ₹30.
Bodhani explained, “The goal was to encourage voter participation and acknowledge their contribution to the democratic process. By giving them a 50 percent discount, we are fulfilling our civic duty. A creative way to strengthen democracy!”
Hotels, cafes, fine dining restaurants, bars, and bakeries are offering discounts or free items to encourage voter turnout in their respective areas.
‘Democracy Discount’
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Pune Chapter has launched a special initiative called the ‘Democracy Discount’ to encourage higher voter turnout in the upcoming general elections. On November 20th and 21st, voters can enjoy a 20% discount on their total dine-in bill at participating restaurants across Pune by presenting their voter ID and an inked finger as proof of voting.
Saili Jahagirdar, the NRAI Pune Chapter Head, said, “This initiative by the NRAI is designed to inspire young urban voters to participate in the voting process and celebrate our vibrant democratic system. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all participating brands and restaurants for their enthusiastic support in encouraging young voters to take part in this unique offer. So far, around 60 restaurants in Pune have confirmed their participation in this initiative. To avail of the 20% discount, dine-in customers must show their voter ID with Pune residency and proof of voting via an inked finger.”
Rachana Agarwal, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, said, “I know a few couples who were given a sapling by the police at Wadgaon Sheri polling booth at Nagarwalla school, Kalyani Nagar. I guess it was given to the couples who came early to cast their vote. However, I did not receive it as I went late, but this encourages people to come and vote.”
