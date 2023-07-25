Viral Video: Politician Baburao Chandere Gets Into A Heated Argument With Rickshaw Driver In Pune; Physically Assaults Him | Screengrab

Pune: A video capturing a contentious incident involving Baburao Chandere, the former standing committee chairman and a loyal supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has gone viral on social media, igniting heated discussions in Pune's political circles.



In the video, Baburao Chandere can be seen engaged in a heated argument with a rickshaw driver. The situation quickly escalates, and Chandere is allegedly seen resorting to physical aggression against the rickshaw driver.

Chandere pins the blame on rickshaw driver



However, when questioned about the incident, Chandere vehemently denied any involvement in the assault. He stated that he was present at Sus Chowk during the time of the incident, where a heavy downpour had led to a massive traffic jam. According to his account, for several hours, he was actively working to ease the traffic congestion caused by the incessant rain.



Chandere further claimed that the rickshaw driver attempted to enter the already congested area abruptly, and he intervened to prevent further traffic chaos. He expressed concern that the rickshaw driver's actions would worsen the already difficult situation on the road.

Netizens demand probe into the matter



Despite Chandere's denial, the video has raised eyebrows and triggered widespread discussions among the citizens of Pune. Many have taken to social media platforms to express their views and demand an investigation into the matter. Calls for appropriate action against those involved have also emerged from various quarters.

