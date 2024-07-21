Maharashtra: Woman On Makeshift Stretcher Suffers Miscarriage En Routre To Akola Hospital, Villagers Blame Unmotorable Road

Image for representation |

A woman in Maharashtra's Akola District suffered miscarriage which the villagers are blaming on impassable, pot-holes filled roads. The 25-year-old woman, who was in acute labour was carried in a makeshift cloth stretcher as ambulance could not enter the village as dirt tracks, made muddy due incessant rains was not motorable.

Sheetal Kasgade slipped and fell near her house before villagers carried her in the makeshift stretcher made of sarees. The incident took place on July 16.

"I was at work when a neighbour called to say Sheetal had fainted and it was impossible for ambulance to enter the village as the dirt roads were unmotorable.

The pathetic condition of our village roads is triggering tragedies," said Rajkumar as quoted by The Times of India.

"After Sheetal slipped and fell, we spread out a saree, slid her inside and carried her till the main road after a treacherous trek." a group of women was quoted as saying.

However, doctor in the local hospital said that 'prima facie' low haemoglobin was the reason behind miscarriage.

"There was no damage to her placenta, nor did she suffer injuries." said Dr Shyamkumar Sirsam.

Villagers however were insistent that fall on the slippery stretch of dirt road was the reason behind miscarriage.

"During monsoon, we cannot walk without risking an accident," they said.

