 Vijay Dhume Murder: Girlfriend Among Four Held For Murder Plot
Vijay Dhume Murder: Girlfriend Among Four Held For Murder Plot

The deceased, identified as Vijay, was the son of Vasant Dhume, who had associations with the Crime Branch unit of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

Updated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Just two days after a 44-year-old man from Pimpri-Chinchwad was brutally killed by a group of four to five individuals near a private lodge on Sinhagad Road, startling details have emerged. The police on Sunday revealed that the victim's girlfriend orchestrated his murder with the assistance of her second boyfriend.

Investigations indicate that the girlfriend, with her other boyfriend, plotted to eliminate Vijay. The Sinhagad Road Police has apprehended four suspects, including the girlfriend, within 36 hours of the murder that occurred on September 29 in Vadgaon Budruk on Sinhagad Road.

Girl friend held

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep Dashrath Tupe (27 years old, Kandalgaon, Indapur, Pune), Sagar Sanjay Tupsundar (19 years old, Sahkarnagar), Prathamesh Ramdas Khandare (28 years old, Undri Pisoli), and Sujata Sameer Dhammaal (Kirkitwadi).

The attackers, armed with iron roads and sticks, carried out a brutal assault that left the victim grievously injured. The incident took place at approximately 6:45 pm on that fateful Friday. Vijay sustained severe head injuries from the attack and succumbed to them later. The Sinhagad Road police station registered a murder case on Friday, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

