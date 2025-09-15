 VIDEOS: Sharad Pawar Leads NCP-SP’s Jan Akrosh Morcha In Nashik, Highlights Farmers’ Woes
At the end of the march, a delegation of the party submitted a memorandum of demands to the District Collector

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
VIDEOS: Sharad Pawar Leads NCP-SP's Jan Akrosh Morcha In Nashik, Highlights Farmers' Woes

Nashik: A Jan Akrosh Morcha was taken out from the city on Monday afternoon by NCP-SP, raising demands such as providing guaranteed prices for agricultural products, announcing loan waivers, starting free export of onions and stopping cotton imports.

Party president Sharad Pawar, MP Supriya Sule, state president Shashikant Shinde, Rohit Pawar, Rohini Khadse, local leaders and office bearers, as well as farmers from Nashik and Jalgaon districts, participated in this march, which was taken out from Idgah Maidan to the District Collector's Office.

The march was taken out on Monday after the party's one-day camp. The march had been planned for the past several days to make it a success, and a large crowd had gathered for the march. Sharad Pawar was standing in an open jeep at the forefront of the march and greeting the people. An attempt was made to show the party's commitment to the farming community by placing a pile of onions on the front of this jeep. Slogans were raised against the Mahayuti government's farming policy in the march.

At the end of the march, a delegation of the party submitted a memorandum of demands to the District Collector. The memorandum raised issues such as farmer loan waivers and increasing suicides, crop insurance, ban on onion exports, damage caused by heavy rains, and employment for the youth.

Former ministers Anil Deshmukh, Harshvardhan Patil, MLA Sunil Bhusara, Gokul Pingle, Gajanan Shelar, etc. participated in the march.

The party was successful in creating an atmosphere

The NCP-SP, which had managed to retain the Dindori seat in the Lok Sabha elections, lost the Assembly elections. The party's organisation has been shattered as some of its leaders have joined other parties. Against this backdrop, all the leaders of the party were present in Nashik to strengthen their base in the local body elections. It can be said that the party has succeeded in creating an atmosphere through worker camps and marches.

