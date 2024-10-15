 VIDEO: Won't Rest Until I Bring Maharashtra On Right Track, Says Sharad Pawar In Phaltan
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Won't Rest Until I Bring Maharashtra On Right Track, Says Sharad Pawar In Phaltan

VIDEO: Won't Rest Until I Bring Maharashtra On Right Track, Says Sharad Pawar In Phaltan

Sharad Pawar was speaking during the induction of NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's brother Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar and Phaltan MLA Dipak Chavan into the NCP (SP)

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Won't Rest Until I Bring Maharashtra On Right Track, Says Sharad Pawar | X/@PawarSpeaks

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said he will not rest until he brings Maharashtra on the "right track" regardless of how old he is.

Be it 84 or 90, this old man will not stop, the octogenarian politician said on Monday at Phaltan in Maharashtra's Satara district.

He was speaking during the induction of NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar's brother Sanjeev Raje Naik Nimbalkar and Phaltan MLA Dipak Chavan into the NCP (SP).

Watch Video:

FPJ Shorts
Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Bollywood's New Spy Thriller Trend: 'Did It Years Ago, Now Everybody Wants To Do It'
Taapsee Pannu Calls Out Bollywood's New Spy Thriller Trend: 'Did It Years Ago, Now Everybody Wants To Do It'
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)

The former Union minister said he saw some young members of his party carry banners with his pictures on them.

Read Also
Pune Man Complains To Consumer Forum After IndiGo Fails To Deliver Luggage During Honeymoon In...
article-image

"On those banners, I was described as an old man of 84 years. But you do not worry, because be it 84 or be it 90, this old man will not stop. This old man will not rest until he brings the state on the right track and I am sure of getting your help," the NCP (SP) supremo said.

He accused the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation in the state of indulging in corruption.

On the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at the Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg district in August, the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged that the incident shows there was corruption in the construction of the statue.

Read Also
Pune: Congress' 'Gandhigiri' Protest Against High Fuel Prices Concludes in the City
article-image

"It is the policy of those who are in power to indulge in corruption in every sector and that is why it is your and my responsibility to take out the power from their hands," he said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, while the results will be announced on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathwada News: Dr Shelke Appointed on BATU’s Executive Committee; Tension in Jinsi Area;...

Marathwada News: Dr Shelke Appointed on BATU’s Executive Committee; Tension in Jinsi Area;...

CSMC Recovers ₹100 Crore in Property and Water Taxes, Emphasizes Revenue Growth for Future...

CSMC Recovers ₹100 Crore in Property and Water Taxes, Emphasizes Revenue Growth for Future...

Aurangabad: Class Eighth Girl Ends Life by Jumping from Building

Aurangabad: Class Eighth Girl Ends Life by Jumping from Building

Aurangabad: District Collector Dilip Swami Urges Youth Participation in Elections at MGM...

Aurangabad: District Collector Dilip Swami Urges Youth Participation in Elections at MGM...

Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology University Student Pranjali Surduse Wins Bronze at Asian Mini...

Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology University Student Pranjali Surduse Wins Bronze at Asian Mini...