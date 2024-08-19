VIDEO: Woman Chases Man with Stone After He Attacks Her Son with Sword; Assailants Flee

While it is known that a mother always protects her child at any cost, a recent video justifying this sentiment went viral on social media.
In the video, one can see a man being attacked from behind with a sword. Two men approach, and one of them attacks a man who is talking with a woman believed to be his mother, striking him with a sword. Both of them are initially scared by the sudden attack, but they quickly recover and prepare to defend themselves.
The mother then picks up a stone and runs behind the attacker. As the man attacked her son, the mother chased him away with a stone in her hand, risking her own life. Her son also joined her in the defense. Seeing the mother-son duo getting all charged up, the attackers fled on a scooter.
The video is from Shau Nagar area of Jaysingpur in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The incident happened in front of xerox shop in the busy market