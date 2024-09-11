Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed

@suman_pakad

A waiter was dragged by a car for one kilometre after he asked the customers to pay the bill in Maharashtra’s Beed on Tuesday. The victim was then taken hostage and beaten up the whole night.

As per reports, after eating at the restaurant the three youths got into the car, started arguing with the waiter and refused to pay the bill.

When they started to run away, the waiter lunged forward and tried to catch hold of the driver but he did not stop the car and dragged the waiter for one kilometre.

The rowdy men then kept the waiter hostage and thrashed him the whole night.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the restaurant showing the waiter being dragged.

As per a statement by the police, a man identified as Sakharam Janardan Munde had come to eat at a dhaba with his two friends. After eating, they asked the waiter Sheikh Sahil Anusuddin to bring the bill. After this, the three of them sat in the car and started running away. The waiter tried to catch them, but the driver dragged him along with them.

Accused snatched Rs 11,500 from the waiter

The victim, in a statement to the police, said that he was held hostage overnight and beaten up and the accused snatched Rs 11,500 from him.

On the complaint of waiter Sheikh Sahil Anusuddin, Dindrud police registered a case against three people including Sakharam Janardan Munde under relevant sections.

Police further said that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and strict action will be taken.