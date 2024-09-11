 Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideo: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed

Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed

A waiter was dragged by a car for one kilometre after he asked the customers to pay the bill in Maharashtra’s Beed on Tuesday

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
@suman_pakad

A waiter was dragged by a car for one kilometre after he asked the customers to pay the bill in Maharashtra’s Beed on Tuesday. The victim was then taken hostage and beaten up the whole night. 

As per reports, after eating at the restaurant the three youths got into the car, started arguing with the waiter and refused to pay the bill.

When they started to run away, the waiter lunged forward and tried to catch hold of the driver but he did not stop the car and dragged the waiter for one kilometre. 

The rowdy men then kept the waiter hostage and thrashed him the whole night. 

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed
Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In Maharashtra’s Beed

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the restaurant showing the waiter being dragged.

Watch the video here:

As per a statement by the police, a man identified as Sakharam Janardan Munde had come to eat at a dhaba with his two friends. After eating, they asked the waiter Sheikh Sahil Anusuddin to bring the bill. After this, the three of them sat in the car and started running away. The waiter tried to catch them, but the driver dragged him along with them. 

Accused snatched Rs 11,500 from the waiter

The victim, in a statement to the police, said that he was held hostage overnight and beaten up and the accused snatched Rs 11,500 from him.

Read Also
Video: Bargi Dam Opens 17 Gates For The First Time This Season As Water Levels Surge Beyond Capacity...
article-image

On the complaint of waiter Sheikh Sahil Anusuddin, Dindrud police registered a case against three people including Sakharam Janardan Munde under relevant sections.

Police further said that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and strict action will be taken. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In...

Video: Waiter Dragged For 1 Km, Abducted & Thrashed After He Asked Rowdy Men To Pay Food Bill In...

Pune Crime Branch Joins City Police for Enhanced Security During Ganeshotsav, Deploys Specialized...

Pune Crime Branch Joins City Police for Enhanced Security During Ganeshotsav, Deploys Specialized...

Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On...

Kolhapur Accident: 3 Youths Die, 4 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Truck & Mahindra Bolero On...

Sexual Abuse Of Class 4 Girls At Sangli School Hostel Leads To Teacher's Arrest

Sexual Abuse Of Class 4 Girls At Sangli School Hostel Leads To Teacher's Arrest

Baramati: Another Pawar Scion, Yugendra Readies to Jump into Maharashtra's Political Cauldron

Baramati: Another Pawar Scion, Yugendra Readies to Jump into Maharashtra's Political Cauldron