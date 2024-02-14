 VIDEO: Under-Construction Building Demolished in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad - Here's Why
Residents are demanding action against the builder and concerned PCMC officials

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
VIDEO: Under-Construction Building Demolished in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad - Here's Why | Video Screengrab

A three-storeyed under-construction building in Wakad was demolished by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday.

The building tilted suddenly on one side Tuesday night, causing panic in the vicinity. Officials from the Thergaon Fire Station were notified about the emergency at 10:17pm, emphasising the urgent need for immediate response and intervention. Rescue teams from Pimpri and police officials were also present at the site to mitigate potential damage.

The PCMC demolished the structure on Wednesday. However, it is shocking to learn that the civic body had permitted to build this building, but the construction exceeded what was permitted. Questions are now being raised about why not a single official of the PCMC noticed this ongoing work.

Residents are demanding action against the builder and concerned PCMC officials.

