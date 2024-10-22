VIDEO: Two Men Arrested for Assaulting Security Guard and Vandalizing Property at Mohammadwadi Housing Society |

Two men have been arrested by the Kondhawa police for allegedly assaulting a security guard and vandalizing property at Gemini Park Avenue, Mohammadwadi, Pune.

The accused have been identified as Siddhant Dharma Daware (28) and Rahul Suresh Kasbe (26), residents of Prathama Cooperative Housing Society, located near SRPF, Ram Tekdi.

The incident occurred on October 17, when a group of men attempted to force their way into the Gemini Housing Society in the NIBM Annexe area, causing panic among residents. According to the police, the accused physically attacked the watchman and caused significant damage by breaking the glass of the security office window before entering the premises.

The complainant, 19-year-old Kismat Mohammed Sharif Ali, was on duty as a watchman when the incident happened. The incident was formally reported on October 19 at 5:40 AM, leading to the swift arrest of the accused later that day at 2:28 PM.

Accused granted judicial custody

The accused have been granted judicial custody, as the investigation is underway, and the authorities are urging citizens to report to police if they have any additional information. Residents of Gemini Park have expressed their concerns over safety and security in the area, prompting calls for increased vigilance and preventive measures.

Assistant Police Inspector Praveen Abdagire from the Kale Padal Police Station is investigating the case.