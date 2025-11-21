VIDEO: Toxic Foam Seen On Pavana River In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Thergaon | Sourced

Thick, toxic foam was seen floating in massive amounts on the Pavana River in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Thergaon on Friday morning. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

The toxic foam was seen on the Kejubai Band in the river water. This is the same location where several incidents of fish deaths due to toxic water have been reported in the past.

Meanwhile, environmental activists have voiced their concerns as Pavana is the only river supplying drinking water to the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Reportedly, the river water has turned frothy since Thursday night. It is suspected that industrial units may have released chemically contaminated wastewater into the river.

Earlier in March this year, too, toxic foam appeared on the Kejubai Band. Sanjay Kulkarni, City Engineer and Head of the Environmental Department, PCMC, had said that the foam normally happens when the water is discharged in large quantities. “The river water has detergent, and due to this, the foaming happens,” he added.

Activists, on the other hand, had claimed that domestic untreated wastewater discharged into the Pavana River is the primary reason for its pollution.